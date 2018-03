Data due Thursday includes jobless claims, import prices, the Empire State manufacturing survey and the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey at 8:30 a.m. ET, the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index at 10 a.m. ET and Treasury International Capital (TIC) data at 4 p.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury is set to announce the size of two individual bills auctions and one treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS) auction. All are scheduled to take place next week.

Concerns over trade tensions linger. Last week, President Donald Trump signed two declarations that would implement tariffs on steel and aluminum imports — both are expected to take effect in the coming weeks.

With Canada and Mexico exempt from the deal, fears over a potential trade war remain, as investors worry that countries around the world may retaliate with their own tariffs. A report emerged Tuesday stating that Trump could slap $60 billion of tariffs on Chinese goods.

No speeches by members of the U.S. central bank are scheduled to take place.