Ford says it will beat Toyota in hybrids by 2021 with Mustangs and trucks

Ford expects to beat Toyota in hybrid vehicle sales by 2021, the company said Thursday.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker unveiled a plan to overhaul most of its lineup of vehicles over the next two years at an event at its headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan.

The strategy focuses on shifting attention to high-margin trucks, SUVs and performance vehicles, while also offering electrified versions of the bulk of its lineup, including its iconic full-size F-150 truck.

In doing this, Ford aims to make hybrids mainstream by integrating them with the company's most profitable and best-selling vehicles, said Jim Farley, the company's president of global markets.

Incorporating hybrid technology into the Mustang will improve acceleration, Farley said during a presentation. The F-150 will get more low-end torque for towing and a mobile generator, and utility vehicles will be able to conserve fuel.

"So every time we launch a utility in North America our intention is to have a hybrid," he said. "That's a hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or in some cases, both. We've moved past hybrids being a science project."

Toyota has been a leader in hybrids ever since it introduced the first mass-produced hybrid vehicle, the Prius, in the late 1990s.