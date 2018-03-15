Ford released teaser photos of several new models at an event Thursday, after it announced plans to revamp the majority of its lineup by 2020.

The company continues to shift its focus to where it has typically been strong, in trucks, high--performance vehicles and SUVs. These higher-margin vehicles tend to deliver the cash Ford needs to improve fitness and profitability. That cash will allow Ford to make the considerable investments needed to develop new mobility technologies, such as electrified vehicles and autonomous vehicles.

Here is a look at some of what Ford released. Some details or specs were not disclosed.