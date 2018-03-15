Olympics attendees in Tokyo may chat with a talking bubble device straight out of a comic book

"We would like to enhance casual conversation between foreigners," says Yumiko Shinohara, who developed the device. "Especially, for Japanese [people], it is very hard to say hi to foreigners. Sometimes Japanese [people] feel very nervous when speaking to foreigners, so we would like to provide some trigger to start a more friendly, natural conversation."

Fukidashi is still a prototype and can currently translate four languages: Japanese, English, Chinese and Korean. However, it's available for developers to add more languages in the future.

In addition to plans to have the Fukidashi at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Shinohara hopes to one day see the device breaking language barriers in restaurants and airports.