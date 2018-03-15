How to save articles to read later on your phone, tablet or computer

Sometimes you might come across an article you really want to read, but just don't have time to read it now. There's an easy way to save those articles to read later, using tools built into an iPhone, or even a popular application.
Here's how to save articles to read at a later time.
If you're used to using an iPhone and don't want to rely on another app, you can save articles to a reading list right from the Safari browser. This means you can access those stories later on your iPhone, iPad or even Mac. In Safari, tap the share button at the bottom of the screen and then tap "Add to Reading List."
When you're ready to read that story, tap the icon that looks like an open book in Safari and then choose the "Reading List" tab represented by a set of glasses. All of your stories are right there.
Google introduced similar functionality for Android phones last year. On an Android phone using the Chrome browser, you want to long press a link and then select "Download link." This will save the story for reading at another time, and you can access it by tapping the menu button and then selecting "Downloads."
There are other apps that add this functionality, which work on computers, the iPhone and on Android devices. One of my favorites is called Pocket. You can download a plug-in for your Chrome web browser, after which saving a story is as easy as tapping the Pocket button inside Chrome.
The app is more powerful than the browser options on iPhone and Android, allowing you to tag specific stories, discover new articles that are trending, or even view stories that friends or colleagues recommend. Pocket is free, but you can get an ad-free experience, save articles permanently even if they're pulled from the web, search, get suggested tags and more for $4.99 per month or $44.99 a year.