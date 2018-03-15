Our Samsung acquisition opened up a $55 billion market: HP Inc CEO   

HP Inc.'s $1.05 billion acquisition of Samsung Electronics' printing business will give HP Inc. access to a $55 billion market, HP Inc. President and CEO Dion Weisler told CNBC on Thursday.

Telling "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer that the printing business is thriving both at home and in the office, Weisler said that his company is currently only "playing in" $55 billion of the $110 billion market.

"We did the Samsung acquisition because it opens up the other $55 billion copier market to us," Weisler told Cramer. "We have very low market share in that market segment, but we're growing there and so it gives us a growth platform for many years to come."

One-half of Hewlett-Packard Co.'s 2015 breakup, HP Inc. just logged its fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth — a trend Weisler has come to affectionately call the "double double."

HP Inc.'s latest earnings report boasted 15 percent growth in the personal computer business and 14 percent growth in printing.

"It's really off the back of incredible innovation, hyper-segmentation, cost control and just making the PC cool," Weisler said on Thursday.

But while HP Inc. sees obvious opportunity in the $350 billion PC market, the trajectory for printing, especially 3-D printing, is less clear, the CEO said.

"The 3-D printing market isn't gigantic yet," Weisler said. "It's only a $5 billion market. The potential is to tap into the $12 trillion manufacturing industry because it is a much better mousetrap: lower inventory, just in time, manufacturing democratized, less shipping all around the world, less cost of capital tied up, for all sorts of reasons."

"3-D printing is just a question of when, not if," the CEO told Cramer, adding that his company's highly patented tech helps it print 10 times faster at a fraction of the cost of its competitors.

Weisler spoke from HP Inc.'s Palo Alto, California headquarters, where he showed Cramer some of his company's latest products.

Personalization has been a driving force behind HP Inc.'s product strategy with both computers and printers, the CEO said.

"Customer insights are really important and getting into the psyche of how people really want to operate. We live in a three-dimensional world, we're tactile in nature, so being able to interact with your devices and making them highly personalized is really important," Weisler said.

"We're giving customers, through innovation, a reason to purchase, to be able to touch, to be able to listen, to be able to interact with a device that's beautifully customized for each of the market segments that we go after."