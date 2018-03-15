Jack Dorsey among backers of blockchain start-up Lightning Labs

A number of reputable Silicon Valley power players are putting their money behind blockchain start-up Lightning Labs.

Lightning Labs, which specializes in a technology that can potentially make bitcoin cheaper and faster to transact with, announced it has raised seed financing of $2.5 million from Jack Dorsey, CEO of Square and Twitter, David Sacks, former COO of PayPal, Bill Lee, angel investor in Tesla and SpaceX, Jacqueline Reses, Head of Square Capital and Square's People Lead, Charlie Lee, creator of Litecoin, among others.

Lightning Labs CEO Elizabeth Stark explained to CNBC that Lightning functions as a software layer that sits on top of the bitcoin network.

"If bitcoin is like a decentralized savings account, Lightning is a decentralized checking account where users can send money instantly," said Stark to CNBC.

This week was the first Lightning beta release on the bitcoin network. However Stark explains that "lightning will be rolled out first to advanced users and developers…and then broader users."



Bitcoin bull Dan Ciotoli of Bespoke Investment Group said earlier this year his bitcoin target of $20,000 to $30,000 was contingent on a number factors including the integration of the lightning network. Ciotoli told CNBC in January that high transaction costs is one of the main flaws of bitcoin.

Slow processing times is one reason the bitcoin community issued a software fork that resulted in the creation of bitcoin cash, seen by many as bitcoin's cousin.

A number of bitcoin holders told CNBC that the bitcoin network is not only slow but expensive.

"One thing we've learned is that it can be hard to predict bitcoin fees in advance and there may be large swings, so having a solution like Lightning with very low fees on the network is key," said Stark. "You still pay on-chain bitcoin fees when getting on or off of Lightning, but that may happen infrequently, like once a month or year."

"Further, Lightning can allow users to take advantage of low bitcoin fees when they are cheap, while often avoiding fees when they're high, thus actually helping to stabilize on-chain bitcoin fees in the future," added Stark.