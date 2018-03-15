    ×

    Construction

    Several dead after bridge collapses near Florida International University

    Bridge collapse at Florida International University, March 15, 2018.
    Several dead after pedestrian bridge collapses at Florida university   

    A pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in Miami collapsed on Thursday afternoon, killing several people, Florida Highway Patrol officials told local NBC News affiliate WTVJ.

    The newly-installed 950-ton span fell at the university's main Miami-area campus. Video shows that vehicles underneath the bridge were hit.

    So far, five patients are being treated by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. One of them was transported to trauma alert at Kendall Regional Hospital, WTVJ reports.

    Florida International University released a statement, saying "we are shocked and saddened about the tragic events unfolding at the FIU-Sweetwater pedestrian bridge. At this time we are still involved in rescue efforts and gathering information. We are working closely with authorities and first responders on the scene."

    Bridge collapse at Florida International University, March 15, 2018.
    Bridge collapse at Florida International University, March 15, 2018.

    The school is currently on spring break, so classes are not in session.

    The 30-foot-wide, 174-foot-long bridge was set to open in early 2019 to allow students on bike and foot to cross the busy roadway safely. The bridge across Southwest 8th Street was made possible by a $19.4 million project grant, partially funded by the Department of Transportation, according to WTVJ.

    The White House said President Donald Trump is aware of the bridge collapse and is monitoring the situation. Florida Governor Rick Scott tweeted that he will be in "constant communication with law enforcement throughout the day."

    This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

