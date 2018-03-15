Several dead after bridge collapses near Florida International University

A pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in Miami collapsed on Thursday afternoon, killing several people, Florida Highway Patrol officials told local NBC News affiliate WTVJ.

The newly-installed 950-ton span fell at the university's main Miami-area campus. Video shows that vehicles underneath the bridge were hit.

So far, five patients are being treated by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. One of them was transported to trauma alert at Kendall Regional Hospital, WTVJ reports.

Florida International University released a statement, saying "we are shocked and saddened about the tragic events unfolding at the FIU-Sweetwater pedestrian bridge. At this time we are still involved in rescue efforts and gathering information. We are working closely with authorities and first responders on the scene."