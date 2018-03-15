Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: DG, HAS, MAT, AMZN, WFC & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Dollar General – The discount retailer matched forecasts with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.48 per share, while revenue was slightly below estimates. However, same-store sales increased by 3.3 percent, better than the 2.7 percent increase predicted by analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters, and the company also announced an increase in its quarterly dividend to 29 cents per share from 26 cents.

Williams-Sonoma – The company reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.68 per share, seven cents above estimates, while the housewares retailer's revenue was slightly above forecasts. The company also gave strong full year earnings and revenue guidance.

Unilever – Unilever announced plans to leave its London headquarters and base itself solely in Rotterdam. The move is part of the consumer products giant's plan to end its dual parent company structure that has been in place for 88 years.

Hasbro, Mattel – These and other toymakers remain on watch after Toys R Us announced it was closing its 735 U.S. stores after failing to find a buyer. The imminent closure had been widely reported earlier this week.

Genesco – The specialty retailer reported adjusted quarterly profit of $2.15 per share, beating estimates by six cents. Revenue was also above forecast, and a same-store sales increase of 1.0 percent was slightly above the 0.9 percent consensus forecast of analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

ADT – The security systems maker lost an adjusted six cents per share for its latest quarter, after analysts predicted a profit of 10 cents per share. However, revenue did beat estimates, and the company gave an earnings outlook that was largely above Street forecasts.

Amazon.com – Amazon attracted more than five million new customers for its Prime service through its original video programming by early 2017, according to company documents seen by Reuters.

Wells Fargo – Wells Fargo faces more legal trouble from US regulators, according to a Reuters report. Regulators are said to be preparing sanctions for the bank for receiving commissions on auto insurance policies that were forced on more than 500,000 drivers. Wells Fargo had earlier blamed a third party vendor for the issue.

Credit Suisse – Credit Suisse was sued by an investor, alleging misstatements about the inverse VIX product that lost 90 percent of its value in just a few hours last month during a stock market sell-off. The product was later taken off the market.

AIG – AIG board member Samuel Mersamer – a representative of investor Carl Icahn – will not seek re-election to the insurance company's board at the May annual meeting.

Sears – Sears saw sales fall by almost a third during its latest quarter, declining to $4.4 billion from $6.1 billion a year earlier. Comparable store sales fell 18.1 percent at Sears stores and 12.2 percent at Kmart. Sears also announced $540 million in new loan agreements.

Noodles & Co. – The restaurant chain said it expects comparable restaurant sales to grow this year after falling for the past three years.

Barnes & Noble – Barnes & Noble is projecting better than expected earnings for fiscal 2019, with the book seller saying sales have improved and costs have dropped.

Tailored Brands – Tailored Brands reported a 2.5 percent comparable store sales increase for its latest quarter at its Men's Wearhouse division and 2.3 percent at Jos. A. Bank. Overall revenue was up a better than expected 8.4 percent.

3D Systems – 3D Systems reported adjusted quarterly profit of five cents per share, compared to forecast of a breakeven quarter for the developer of 3D printing technology.