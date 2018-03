Toyota created a robot that shoots hoops better than the pros 46 Mins Ago | 00:51

A team of Toyota engineers built a basketball-throwing robot named "Cue" in their free time. The robot uses AI to sink shot after shot, and after 200,000 practice throws, the robot shoots with almost perfect accuracy.

At 6 feet 3 inches, Cue is shorter than the average NBA player. But the basketbot was still able to beat two Japanese pro players in a head-to-head competition, according to Japanese news organization Asahi Shimbun.