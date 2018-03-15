US stocks set for a mixed to positive open as trade concerns rumble on

The moves in pre-market trade come after Wall Street saw a choppy trading day on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones industrial average closing almost 250 points down, after starting the session over 100 points higher. Shares of Boeing were under pressure, in particular, as concerns that a trade war could occur between the U.S. and China came to the surface.

Last week, President Donald Trump signed two declarations which would implement tariffs on steel and aluminum imports — both of which are expected to take effect in the coming weeks.

While Canada and Mexico are exempt from the deal, fears over a potential trade war remain, as investors worry that countries around the world may strike back. A report has also emerged stating that Trump could slap $60 billion of tariffs on Chinese goods.

Switching focus to Thursday's session, a slew of data are expected to be released. At 8:30 a.m. ET, jobless claims, and import prices are due, along with the Empire State manufacturing survey and the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey.

At 10 a.m. ET the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index is slated to come out, followed by Treasury International Capital (TIC) data at 4 p.m. ET.

In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results.