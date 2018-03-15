    ×

    US stocks set for a mixed to positive open as trade concerns rumble on

    • Last week, President Donald Trump signed two declarations which would implement tariffs on steel and aluminum imports — both of which are expected to take effect in the coming weeks.
    • In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results.

    U.S. stock index futures posted slight gains ahead of Thursday's open, as investors tried to shake off concerns surrounding global trade.

    At around 6:00 a.m. ET, Dow futures were up 60 points, indicating a rise of 57.88 points at the open. The Nasdaq futures pointed to a slightly lower open, while the S&P 500 futures pointed to a positive open.

    The moves in pre-market trade come after Wall Street saw a choppy trading day on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones industrial average closing almost 250 points down, after starting the session over 100 points higher. Shares of Boeing were under pressure, in particular, as concerns that a trade war could occur between the U.S. and China came to the surface.

    While Canada and Mexico are exempt from the deal, fears over a potential trade war remain, as investors worry that countries around the world may strike back. A report has also emerged stating that Trump could slap $60 billion of tariffs on Chinese goods.

    Switching focus to Thursday's session, a slew of data are expected to be released. At 8:30 a.m. ET, jobless claims, and import prices are due, along with the Empire State manufacturing survey and the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey.

    At 10 a.m. ET the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index is slated to come out, followed by Treasury International Capital (TIC) data at 4 p.m. ET.

    Looking to the political sphere, Trump is due to welcome the Prime Minister of Ireland, Leo Varadkar, to the White House. Meantime, Larry Kudlow is expected to take the job of top economic advisor, replacing Gary Cohn. On Wednesday, Kudlow and the White House confirmed the economist and senior CNBC contributor accepted the post of National Economic Council director.

    Looking to commodities, oil prices were under pressure in morning trade after an IEA report was released, which stated that Venezuela would likely remain the biggest risk factor among the top oil producers for a while to come.

    No speeches by members of the U.S. central bank are scheduled to take place.

