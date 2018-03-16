Apple will have a Mar. 27 event focused on education

Apple is having an event this month to "hear creative new ideas for teachers and students," according to an invitation released to the media on Friday.

The event will be at a Chicago high school on March 27 at 10 a.m, according to the invitation, which said "Let's take a field trip."

As usual, the invitation was thin on details — Apple is notoriously tight-lipped about future products and programs. But while the event would be a departure from past March confabs, it would fall in line with recent initiatives at Apple.

Apple has always had strong partnerships with schools and universities, but has expanded in recent years to support coding education programs and education for young women.

Apple's "Everybody Can Code" program, focused on mobile apps recently expanded to 70 colleges and universities in Europe. And Apple announced a major partnership in January to fund Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai's women's education advocacy.

The invitation's script is reminiscent of one past launch. In 2016, Apple unveiled the new iPad Pro in March, with Apple Pencil support. Apple's iPad devices host Swift Playgrounds, a code education platform.

Technology like augmented and virtual reality has already been used in classrooms to expand the traditional "field trip" experience for students, and Apple has expressed interest in that area, too.

Last year, CEO Tim Cook said AR has "broad mainstream applicability across education, entertainment interactive gaming, enterprise, and categories we probably haven't even thought of."