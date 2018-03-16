    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasury yields fall ahead of bumper pack of data

    • The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) is due out at 10 a.m. ET.
    • Friday marks Quadruple Witching Day and Quadruple Witching Hour.

    U.S. government debt prices were higher on Friday.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was lower at around 2.815 percent at 5:55 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was lower at 3.043 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    Symbol
    Yield
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 3-MO
    ---
    US 1-YR
    ---
    US 2-YR
    ---
    US 5-YR
    ---
    US 10-YR
    ---
    US 30-YR
    ---

    Date will be front and center Friday. At 8:30 a.m. ET, housing starts, building permits and the Business Leaders' Survey are all scheduled to be released, followed by industrial production data at 9:15 a.m. ET; and consumer sentiment and the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) at 10 a.m. ET. No auctions are due to take place.

    In domestic politics, President Donald Trump has reportedly decided to remove national security advisor H.R. McMaster from his administration, according to a report by The Washington Post. However, The White House has denied that any changes are planned within the National Security Council.

    Concerns surrounding a potential trade war continue to dwell on investor sentiment. Tariffs on steel and aluminum imports are expected to come into effect in the coming weeks, after Trump signed two declarations last week. While Canada and Mexico are exempt from the deal, fears remain as investors worry that countries around the world may retaliate with their own tariffs.

    Friday marks Quadruple Witching Day and Quadruple Witching Hour — the final day/hour of market trading when stock index futures, index options, stock options and single-stock futures expire.

    No speeches by members of the U.S. central bank are scheduled to take place.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    —CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 10-YR
    ---
    US 2-YR
    ---
    US 5-YR
    ---
    AGG
    ---
    BND
    ---