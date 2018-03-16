US Treasury yields fall ahead of bumper pack of data

Date will be front and center Friday. At 8:30 a.m. ET, housing starts, building permits and the Business Leaders' Survey are all scheduled to be released, followed by industrial production data at 9:15 a.m. ET; and consumer sentiment and the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) at 10 a.m. ET. No auctions are due to take place.

In domestic politics, President Donald Trump has reportedly decided to remove national security advisor H.R. McMaster from his administration, according to a report by The Washington Post. However, The White House has denied that any changes are planned within the National Security Council.

Concerns surrounding a potential trade war continue to dwell on investor sentiment. Tariffs on steel and aluminum imports are expected to come into effect in the coming weeks, after Trump signed two declarations last week. While Canada and Mexico are exempt from the deal, fears remain as investors worry that countries around the world may retaliate with their own tariffs.

Friday marks Quadruple Witching Day and Quadruple Witching Hour — the final day/hour of market trading when stock index futures, index options, stock options and single-stock futures expire.

No speeches by members of the U.S. central bank are scheduled to take place.