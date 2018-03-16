Li, 89, will officially step down as chairman of Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison and property giant CK Asset after the annual general meeting on May 10, the tycoon said at a media conference. He will continue to serve as senior advisor to the company, he said.

"I would like to express my heart-felt appreciation to our shareholders for their unfailing confidence and support in the past years," Li said from a news conference in Hong Kong.

Li will be succeeded by his eldest son, Victor Li, who was named as "successor in principle" last year. The younger Li, 53, is currently the deputy chairman of CK Hutchison and CK Asset.

Speculation about Li's retirement emerged as early as last year when the Wall Street Journal reported that the businessman planned to step down in 2018.

In recent weeks, speculation has intensified because all of Li's companies were scheduled to report earnings on the same day — for the first time ever.

Friday's announcement marks the end of a storied career that saw Li build from scratch a commercial empire that today touches almost every aspect of life in Hong Kong and beyond: telecommunications, property, shipping and retail.

The conglomerate now spans more than 50 countries and employs 300,000 people globally. Li's two companies have a combined market capitalization of more than $80 billion, according to Reuters data.

Li, with an estimated net worth of $35.3 billion, is the richest person in Hong Kong and the 23rd most wealthy individual in the world, according to Forbes.