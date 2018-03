A Japanese start-up is making a hover backpack to augment one's jumping ability. It's being developed by students at the University of Tokyo.

The backpack has a series of rotors that provide enough downward thrust to help the wearer jump higher and longer than humanly possible, giving the user a moon-walk type experience.

The Lunavity team says the device could be used to replace wheelchairs, jump across streets and more realistically, just for fun to improve your slam dunks.