Convicted "pharma bro" fraudster Martin Shkreli boasted before being sentenced that a psychological examination would show "I have a 150 IQ and no overt psychological issues," a new court filing reveals.

Shkreli also suggested in jailhouse correspondence in January that he would publicly distribute the results of the exam because he was "going to enjoy the psych test results."

"I want to watch the press squirm" when they saw what a psychologist who examined him in advance of his sentencing had to say about him, Shkreli wrote, according to the court filing by federal prosecutors.

But it turned out that the psychologist, Dr. David Salsberg, found that Shkreli suffers from "generalized anxiety disorder, major depressive disorder and unspecified personality disorder," the court filing notes.

The exam also found Shkreli's actions were "consistent with a narcissistic outlook," "faulty judgment," "a sense of entitlement," and "denial, and rationalization in order to preserve his self-image."

"Also salient is a seeming preoccupation with thoughts of success and a rather undisciplined imagination that takes liberties with reality at times," the psychologist wrote, according to the court filing.