But "even based on the limited information that he did review, Dr. Salsberg's report is replete with observations of Shkreli's propensity to lie and obfuscate due to his overconfidence, his refusal to admit failure and his fundamental, unshakable belief that the ends always justify the means, no matter the cost."
Prosecutors said those observations backed up their argument that Shkreli deserved to be locked up for a very long time.
They noted that "Shkreli made multiple statements to Dr. Salsberg that seek to attribute many of his actions to being misunderstood by others or to having a sense of humor others do not appreciate—a way to shift the blame away from himself for his actions."
Salsberg had written in his report that:
– "[Shkreli] endorsed some exaggerating and dishonesty to further his image as successful and smart, but also genuinely believed that he was helping people."
– Shkreli reported only "some shame, and regret for his actions and desires to make changes."
– Shkreli was "reflective on some of his impulsive and misguided actions, albeit framing much of it as not being understood correctly and getting caught up in what he perceived as his sense of humor and actions to draw attention."
Prosecutors said many of Salsberg's findings were consistent with "the personality traits of deceit, rationalization and a failure to accept responsibility:
– "His difficulty with accurately assessing people and events leaves him prone to use arbitrary reasoning to explain decisions he has made, to employ faulty judgment, and to draw erroneous conclusions. In essence, Mr. Shkreli demonstrates a tendency to act on ill-conceived perceptions. He is also likely to deal with challenging situations in an escapist manner, especially when under stress. Rather than clearly thinking through what he can do, he may withdraw in his imagination or intellectualization."
– "He demonstrates tendencies to become preoccupied with his own views at the expense of taking perspective from all angles. This is consistent with a narcissistic outlook, in that he possesses a sense of entitlement and a tendency to externalize responsibility."
– "When he does not achieve the outcomes he perceives as successful, he is likely to experience panic-like anxiety, frustration and negativity, and to employ maladaptive defenses such as denial and rationalization in order to preserve his self-image."
– "Also salient is a seeming preoccupation with thoughts of success and a rather undisciplined imagination that takes liberties with reality at times. Relatedly, he is cognitively inclined to transform failures into successes and construct intricate rationalizations."
– "He may have illusions of invincibility and truly believes that he can undertake and accomplish more than is realistic. But again, he has had reinforcement of this style by actual successes. Whatever uncertainty he may have in his abilities is likely suppressed."
Prosecutors wrote that in spite of his observations, Salsberg had said in his report that he believes Shkreli "has gained insight and remorse from recent events and presents with a different outlook and perspective and is in a unique and new place for his receptivity for such interactions."
But prosecutors argued that "Salsberg provides absolutely no empirical basis for this conclusion."
"Finally, it is notable that Shkreli's own correspondence indicates that he sees even Dr. Salsberg's report itself as a means to an end," prosecutors wrote.
"On January 8, 2018, prior to receiving Dr. Salsberg's final report, Shkreli stated in email correspondence from prison that he was 'going to enjoy the psych test results,' " according to prosecutors.
"Shkreli then discussed having report disseminated publicly because, as he stated, 'I want to watch the press squirm when they see I have a 150 IQ and no overt psychological issues.' That is, Shkreli wanted to use the report as a means to prove his intelligence to members of the press with whom he frequently disagrees," prosecutors wrote.