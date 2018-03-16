Shares of Siemens medical equipment unit Healthineers rise in Frankfurt debut

The medical equipment unit of German engineering firm Siemens began trading on the country's stock exchange Friday.



Shares of Healthineers opened almost 4 percent higher in its stock market debut, at 29.10 euros ($35.86) apiece. This after Siemens initially offered an issue price of 28 euros.

The debut began at roughly 9:03 a.m. London time, after the official 8:00 a.m. market open. This was due to technical problems on the Xetra bourse in Frankfurt.



Siemens is selling a 15 percent stake in the world's biggest maker of medical imaging equipment. The move is designed to help the company raise its own funds for future takeovers and investments as well as bolstering its standalone value.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Healthineers marks one of Germany's biggest listings in recent years and one of the largest European IPOs this year.

Several major banks acted as global coordinators to help the IPO take place Friday with Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan all involved in the listing.