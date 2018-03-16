Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund

Tencent led a $100 million investment in a news aggregator called Qutoutiao, a name which translates to "fun headlines" in English. Earlier investors also participated in the round including: Redpoint China Ventures, Chengwei Capital and China Media Capital, according to China Money Network. The start-up competes with Toutiao, a news app made by Beijing-based ByteDance.

Alphabet's GV, formerly known as Google Ventures, led a $34 million series C investment in athletic apparel start-up, Outdoor Voices. Outdoor Voices' success has been fueled by direct-to-consumer sales online and social media, CEO Tyler Haney told CNBC. The company boasts more than 200,000 followers on Instagram, for example. Mickey Drexler, the former CEO of J.Crew and Gap serves as the chairman of the board at the Austin-based apparel start-up.

GV is also leading a $56 million funding round in SambaNova Systems, a start-up building computer processors and software for artificial intelligence and data analytics. The deal marks the first time that Alphabet's venture arm has backed an AI hardware company. Samba CEO Rodrigo Liang ran a team of nearly 1,000 chip designers at Oracle, previously.