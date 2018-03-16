Trump tries to rescue the Senate's most vulnerable Republican

President Donald Trump on Friday urged a businessman challenging the Senate's most vulnerable Republican to instead seek a House seat.

In a tweet, the president pushed businessman Danny Tarkanian to abandon his challenge of Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev. The president argued "it would be great" for the Republican Party and its unity if Heller "could run for Senate unopposed."

Many observers consider Heller the Republican running for re-election this year most likely to lose his seat. A bitter primary battle, or a Tarkanian win, could leave the seat even more vulnerable. Tarkanian is considered more conservative than Heller and could have a tougher time winning statewide in Nevada, which Democrat Hillary Clinton carried by about 2 percentage points in 2016.

Tarkanian, 56, is the son of late University of Nevada, Las Vegas basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian. He most recently ran for Congress in 2016 and lost to Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen, the likely Democratic candidate in this year's Senate race.

A Tarkanian campaign spokesman did not immediately respond to a request to comment on whether the GOP candidate will stay in the Senate race.

Tarkanian has cast himself as an alternative to mainstream Republicans who would better support Trump's agenda in Washington than Heller has. Polling in the race has been scarce, but one JMC Analytics survey in October found registered Nevada voters preferred Tarkanian by a 6 percentage-point margin. The GOP primary will take place in June.

Trump's move to try to nudge Tarkanian out of the race shows Republicans may have concerns about Heller's ability to win the primary. The GOP got burned by an upstart Republican last year, when ex-judge Roy Moore beat party leaders' preferred candidate Luther Strange in an Alabama Senate special election primary. Moore went on to lose the Senate seat in the deep-red state to Democratic Sen. Doug Jones.

Republicans currently hold 51 of 100 Senate seats. They aim to hold on to that majority in November.

Democrats have held a consistent edge recently in polls gauging whether voters support a generic Republican or a generic Democrat in November. But the minority party has to defend about three times as many seats as the GOP does, including some in red states Trump won in 2016.

Nonpartisan election analysis websites Cook Political Report and Sabato's Crystal Ball both rate the Nevada race as a "toss-up."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.