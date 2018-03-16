Trump's trade and immigration policies could trip up California's growing economy

California's economy is strong, but it could be tripped up by fallout from President Donald Trump's trade and immigration policies, according to economists.

A state report last week by a nonpartisan legislative agency was a reminder that a major economic downturn could create another severe budget crisis for California, which if it were a country would rank as the sixth-largest economy in the world.

The state's Legislative Analyst's Office said "a moderate recession, like the dot-com bust, could lead to a $40 billion budget problem. A more mild recession might result in a $20 billion budget problem."

"There's always going to be another recession," said Christopher Thornberg, founding partner of Beacon Economics, a Los Angeles-based economic consulting firm. "But there's no sign in the cards of any recession coming down on the California or national economy anytime in the near future."