Warren Buffett's next big purchase could be Southwest Airlines, industry analyst says

Southwest Airlines may be next on Warren Buffett's shopping list, according to a Wall Street firm.

"Warren Buffett recently said he might buy a whole airline and that he wants to do a 'huge' deal while bemoaning market valuations," Wolfe Research's Hunter Keay wrote in a note to clients Friday. "We speculate on which airline BRK [Berkshire Hathaway] may buy, too, using BRK's historical buying patterns as a guide through a data-driven analysis, ranking each one relative to others."

The billionaire investor told CNBC last month, "I wouldn't rule out owning an entire airline."

The analyst said Buffett likes to buy companies with solid cash flows, strong competitive advantages and "high-grade" management teams.