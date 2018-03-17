XEV's new electric car is 3-D printed in just 3 days 2 Hours Ago | 00:55

Mass production of 3-D printed cars is coming soon. The first will be from start-up XEV and Polymaker, a developer of 3-D printing materials.

The $7,500 car, called LSEV, only took three days to make according to the creator. All of the components in LSEV were printed except for the chassis, seats and glass.

The two-seater looks a lot like a Smart car, but it isn't quite as fast. Its top speed is about 43 miles per hour. It can travel about 93 miles on a single charge.

The car will be available in Asia and Europe in 2019.