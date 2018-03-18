    ×

    World Economy

    Entrepreneurs are driving Asia's wealth creation: Credit Suisse

    • Asia has the highest number of first- and second-generation entrepreneurs, which drives the economy, Credit Suisse Asia Pacific CEO Helman Sitohang tells CNBC.
    Credit Suisse's APAC CEO on why he's 'bullish' about Asia
    Entrepreneurs are the economic pulse of Asia Pacific, which continues to be the world's fastest-growing region, according to Credit Suisse.

    "Asia has the highest number of first- and second-generation entrepreneurs, which drives the economy," Credit Suisse Asia Pacific CEO Helman Sitohang told CNBC at the bank's annual Asian Investment Conference.

    Countries have become more prosperous as a result of that trend, Sitohang added.

    "Asia now officially has the highest number of billionaires, millionaires and ultra high net worths in the world, that shows that growth and wealth creation in the region has proven to be successful and continues."

    Hong Kong
    Jerome Favre | Bloomberg via Getty Images Restrictions
    Hong Kong

    Credit Suisse wants to be "the trusted entrepreneur bank in the region," Sitohang said, adding that the focus was particularly on entrepreneurs with large- and mid-sized endeavors. "That positioning has been working well for us ... our franchises have continued to grow," he added.

    He said he expects a "robust" performance from regional capital markets this year amid expectations for the Federal Reserve to embark on four hike interest rate hikes.

