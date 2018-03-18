Entrepreneurs are driving Asia's wealth creation: Credit Suisse

Entrepreneurs are the economic pulse of Asia Pacific, which continues to be the world's fastest-growing region, according to Credit Suisse.

"Asia has the highest number of first- and second-generation entrepreneurs, which drives the economy," Credit Suisse Asia Pacific CEO Helman Sitohang told CNBC at the bank's annual Asian Investment Conference.

Countries have become more prosperous as a result of that trend, Sitohang added.

"Asia now officially has the highest number of billionaires, millionaires and ultra high net worths in the world, that shows that growth and wealth creation in the region has proven to be successful and continues."