China's car industry will continue growing, and companies should embrace Jack Ma's "new retail concept," said an executive for a car trading site that's backed by the e-commerce billionaire's companies.

"The growth of the car industry, I think, is exponential. If you look at the China market, China's auto retail and finance market is probably at more than RMB 10 trillion, ($1.57 trillion)" Alan Yuan, the CFO of SouChe told CNBC.

"I think the growth rate for the next five years will be close to 20 percent," he predicted.

The CFO, whose company counts Alibaba as one of its largest investors, also said the traditional method of in-store purchases may be giving way to increasingly online experiences.