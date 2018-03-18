North Korean diplomat heads to Finland for talks ahead of possible summit with US: Report

North Korea is pursuing its nuclear and missile programs in defiance of U.N. Security Council sanctions and has made no secret of its plans to develop a missile capable of hitting the U.S. mainland.

It defends the programmes as a necessary deterrent against perceived plans by the United States, which stations 28,500 troops in South Korea, a legacy of the Korean war, for invasion.

The United States denies such plans. Tensions have eased in recent weeks, coinciding with North Korea's participation in the Winter Olympics held in the South last month.

North Korean and Swedish foreign ministers ended three days of talks on Saturday on security on the Korean peninsula in preparation of the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.

South Korea said on Friday it was seeking high-level talks this month with North Korea to prepare for a summit and that South Korean President Moon Jae-in may meet Trump before the

U.S. president's planned meeting with the North Korean leader.

In a telephone call, Moon and Trump both voiced "cautious optimism" about efforts to resolve the crisis over North Korea's nuclear weapons.