North Korean diplomat heads to Finland for talks ahead of possible summit with US: Report

A senior North Korean diplomat left for Finland on Sunday for talks with former U.S.
and South Korean officials, Yonhap News Agency reported, amid a series of diplomatic encounters ahead of a possible U.S.-North Korean summit.
Choe Kang Il, a deputy director general for North American affairs at North Korea's foreign ministry, plans to attend the "track 1.5 talks", according to Yonhap, reflecting planned contact between former U.S. officials and current North Korean ones in a broader bid to end the standoff over North Korea's weapons programmes.
If confirmed, the talks in Finland will add to a flurry of diplomatic activity in face of the proposed North Korean summits with South Korea and the United States, respectively, in April and May.
Arriving at a Beijing airport en route to Finland, Choe declined comment.