Techies are dieting by loading up on meat and veggies for a full month

Whole30 diet: What you can and can't eat 1 Hour Ago | 02:58

There's always a new restrictive diet making its way across Silicon Valley.

One of the more popular fads these days is the Whole30 diet, which involves cutting out grains, beans, alcohol, sugar, peanuts and dairy for 30 days. On the menu: fresh meat, fish, veggies and eggs.

The diet originally took off on Instagram, where the #Whole30 hashtag has now accumulated more than 3 million posts. That's where Olivia June, founder of the Vina social networking app, initially discovered the nutritional regimen. Three years ago she was on a quest to feel better, both emotionally and physically, and she's been incrementally doing the diet ever since.

"I noticed a huge life improvement," June told CNBC.