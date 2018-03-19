Asian stocks to take cues from slump on Wall Street

Elsewhere, European markets closed lower on Monday, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 down 1 percent and the FTSE 100 falling 1.7 percent on the day.

The downbeat sentiment from the overnight session looked set to spread to Asia on Tuesday, with futures pointing to a lower start to the day for Japanese equities. Nikkei futures traded in Chicago were down 1.54 percent at 21,150.

Down Under, S&P/ASX 200 edged lower by 0.23 percent in early morning trade, with the materials subindex leading declines.

Stocks in the region had closed mixed in the last session, with Japan's Nikkei 225 underperforming its peers amid an ongoing political scandal that's hurting public support for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Ahead, markets are focused on a two-day Federal Open Market Committee policy meeting that begins on Tuesday U.S. time. The Federal Reserve is expected to hike interest rates for the first time in 2018 at the end of that meeting.

The probability of a 25 basis point interest rate hike on Wednesday stood at 94.4 percent, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool on Tuesday Asia time.

Despite that, the dollar traded broadly lower, with the dollar index standing at 89.765 at the end of Monday.

That came as sterling and the euro firmed overnight after the U.K. and the European Union reached an agreement on the transition period before the former exits the bloc. The U.K. will stay in the group until the end of 2020.

The common currency firmed to trade at $1.2336 and the pound was at $1.4024 at 7:03 a.m. HK/SIN.