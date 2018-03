Markets around the world remain on edge during Monday's session, as concerns over trade and an upcoming meeting by the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) take center stage.

Forty-five U.S. trade associations — which represent some of the biggest firms in the country — have urged President Donald Trump to not inflict tariffs on China, stating in a letter that this would likely be "particularly harmful" to both U.S. consumers and the economy; Reuters reported. G-20 financial leaders are due to meet in Argentina on Monday, where trade will likely be top of the agenda.

Investors are looking ahead to this week's two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting — which is to be headed up by newly-appointed Chair Jerome Powell. The central bank is expected to raise interest rates for the first time in 2018.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will be in Miami on Monday to speak at the National Interagency Community Reinvestment Conference.