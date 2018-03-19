Europe markets seen lower as investors look ahead to Fed meeting

The FTSE 100 is seen 16 points lower at 7,143; the CAC 40 is set to open down around 14 points at 5,258 while the DAX is expected open 47 points lower at 12,359, according to IG.

In Asia, equities extended early losses amid broad-based strength in the yen. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, was down around 0.4 percent.

Stateside, Wall Street closed lower for the week despite a bounce on Friday. The Dow Jones industrial average, S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were all off by more than 1 percent.

On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates to 1.75 percent, up from 1.5 percent. The Fed could also signal that as many as three more rate hikes may lie in store for the rest of the year.

Back in Europe, negotiators from Britain and Europe will meet in Brussels for Brexit talks ahead of an EU summit later in the week.