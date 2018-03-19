Cambridge Analytica says Wylie is 'misrepresenting himself and the company' in Facebook data scandal

Cambridge Analytica said Monday whistleblower Christopher Wylie is "misrepresenting himself and the company" in weekend reports alleging massive mishandling of Facebook user data.

"Cambridge Analytica strongly denies the claims recently made by the New York Times, the Guardian and Channel 4 News," the conservative research firm said in a statement.

"The company's detailed responses to their questions ahead of publication were largely ignored in their subsequent reporting. Their source is a former contractor for Cambridge Analytica – not a founder as has been claimed – who left in 2014," the company said. Wylie did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The research firm with ties to Donald Trump and his presidential campaign allegedly gained access to data from 50 million Facebook profiles collected by Aleksandr Kogan through a psychology test quiz.

Cambridge Analytica has maintained since Friday, when Facebook first said it was suspending the research firm from its platform, that it did not gain access to data from Kogan and that the Facebook data it did gain access to was not used for the Trump campaign.

It also said the data has since been deleted, which weekend reports contradicted. Facebook said Monday it was hiring a firm to audit Cambridge Analytica, Wylie and Kogan and to determine if the data still exists.

Wylie and his attorney Tamsin Allen did not immediately respond to request for comment.