Facebook plunge takes it below key chart level that could signal more losses ahead

Scott Redler, partner with T3Live.com said Facebook stock had actually looked like a buy to him last week, rising above its shorter term moving averages - the 8-day, 21-day and 50-day. He said he bought it Friday on strength but sold it in early trading Monday after the weekend news.
"Bigger institutions are probably watching to see how it handles the 200-day which it's been above and held for the last year or so. There's been a lot of momentum damage but not macro damage to the chart," he said.
"Right now, it's kicked out the momentum players," said Redler, who watches the market's short term technicals. "Facebook started the year in the penalty box. Most traders were probably trying to stay away from it. Last week, while tech was on the weaker side, it closed well and above the moving averages, making it look like the chart rebuilt. Today was a big surprise."
Redler said he was watching $167 to $169 as an area of support, going back to July. He said broader tech was sending warnings of a sell off last week. He said the Powershares QQQ Trust QQQs ETF had an outside day on Tuesday, falling below the prior day's lows, and never regained strength. The QQQ represents the Nasdaq 100.
Source: T3Live.com