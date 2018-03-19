Facebook plunge takes it below key chart level that could signal more losses ahead

The 200-day is a widely watched technical indicator, used to follow price trends. It simply represents the average closing price over the past 200 trading days. The stock last closed below the 200-day in January, 2017.

"It is gapping down. That's never a good sign for a big growth stock," said Robert Sluymer, technical analyst at Fundstrat "It's key to see how it reacts to its 200-day and the lows that were in place...It's premature to make a statement that there's a top in Facebook. It's just really returning to the low end of a support band it's been in since October."

Sluymer said he's watching the upper $160s range, and if it breks that it could fall back toward $155. He said the 200-day was important but he's more concerned about the recent lows.

"It's a psychological level for people. It took it out. Let's see where it closes at the end of the day," he said. Sluymer said the stock has visited the high $160s a number of times—in October, November and in February when it hit a low of $167 as the market sold off. If it fails to hold that low end of the range, it risks breaking its uptrend, he said.