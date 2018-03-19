Ford is investing in Desktop Metal, a 3-D printing start-up

U.S. automaker Ford is leading a $65 million venture investment in Desktop Metal, a start-up that wants to give U.S. manufacturing a boost with its metal 3-D printers.

Desktop Metal systems can rapidly churn out finished parts of steel, aluminum or many other alloys. The company's machines come in two sizes, a smaller one for use in confined spaces like a design studio, and a larger one for use in factories.

Here's how Desktop Metal's 3-D printers work: They bind metal and ceramic powders into a soft polymer; then they extrude layers of this mixture to make an object, which is moved into a sintering furnace. The polymer burns off inside the furnace, and the metal fuses together without losing its shape. Ceramic layers keep metal parts from fusing wherever a designer wants pieces to stay separate.