Former officials slam reported White House non-disclosure agreements

President Donald Trump had senior administration officials sign agreements muzzling them from discussing confidential information even after leaving the White House, the Washington Post reported Sunday.

Transparency watchdogs and civil liberties groups are criticizing the reported NDAs as unconstitutional.

"Public employees can't be gagged by private agreements," said Ben Wizner, director of the American Civil Liberties Union's Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project, in a statement on Monday.

"These so-called NDAs are unconstitutional and unenforceable."

Wizner did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for further comment.

The Washington post reportedly viewed a draft version of the non-disclosure agreements. The draft would impose crippling $10 million penalties against a signee for each public statement of confidential information uttered, according to the Post.

The draft reportedly defined "confidential" information as being "all nonpublic information I learn of or gain access to in the course of my official duties in the service of the United States Government on White House staff," including "communications ... with members of the press" and "with employees of federal, state, and local governments."

A person who signed the final version of the agreement told the Post that Trump himself, with support from then-Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and the White House Counsel's Office, had senior White House staff sign the agreements.

And the non-disclosure agreements reportedly stayed in effect even after these officials left the White House. The newspaper wrote that the agreement would restrict the ability for Trump aides to discuss certain information beyond their White House service "at all times thereafter."

Neither the White House nor the White House Counsel's Office immediately responded to CNBC's requests for comment.

The Sunlight Foundation, a nonprofit that advocates for government transparency, condemned the reported use of hush agreements in the White House.

Ian Bassin, founder of the democratic and constitutional advocacy group Protect Democracy and a former member of the White House Counsel's Office under President Barack Obama, claimed that requests to form non-disclosure pacts would have been turned down during his tenure.

Walter Shaub, Obama's director of the Office of Government Ethics, questioned the legality and enforceability of the reported agreements.

Such gag orders are not unheard of in government. In 2013, for instance, multiple outlets reported that some CIA employees had been pressured to sign non-disclosure agreements in the wake of the attacks on U.S. buildings in Benghazi, Libya that ended in deaths of four Americans.

But in the White House itself, the Post reported, such agreements have little precedent in practice.