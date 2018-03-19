How to protect your privacy on Facebook

Over the weekend, The New York Times and The Observer revealed that Cambridge Analytica paid to acquire private information on more than 50 million Facebook users. The information allowed the firm to provide services to President Trump's election campaign, including creating "target audiences for digital ads and fun-raising appeals, modeling voter turnout," and more, according to the report.

It's yet another reminder that what you do on Facebook might not always be as private as you think.

It's time to double down on your Facebook privacy settings. Without completely deleting your account, there may be no guarantee that your data is ever really private, but these steps can help you protect your personal information.