Former FBI Director James Comey's memoir briefly jumped to the top of Amazon's best-seller list – only to be dethroned Monday morning by a spoof children's book that depicts Vice President Mike Pence's pet bunny as gay.

Comey's book, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership," which is set for release on April 17, rose from the No. 15 spot to No. 1 on Sunday night. The rise came as President Donald Trump again targeted Comey on Twitter after Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe on Friday, two days before McCabe planned to retire.

But Comey's reign didn't last long, thanks to "A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo," a spoof children's book presented by HBO's "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" — and designed to annoy Pence and his family.

The book, which features "Marlon Bundo, a lonely bunny who lives with his Grampa, Mike Pence," is about a "very special boy bunny who falls in love with another boy bunny," according to its description.

Presented by Oliver, the picture book written by Jill Twist and illustrated by EG Keller was published Sunday. It is a play on a children's book written by Pence's daughter Charlotte and illustrated by his wife, Karen, titled "Marlon Bundo's A Day in the Life of the Vice President," which was released on Monday.

The Pences' book highlights the experiences of their pet bunny, or "BOTUS (Bunny of the United States)."

Oliver promoted the spoof book Sunday night on his show, claiming that Pence fosters a "hostility to LGBT rights" and that he "has never been a friend of the gay community." Pence is a conservative Christian who opposes gay marriage and other LGBT-friendly policies and initiatives.

Whether "A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo" continues to keep Comey out of the top spot remains to be seen. The former FBI director is geared up for a publicity blitz surrounding the release of his book next month, and Trump often singles him out for attacks on social media.

In a tweet over the weekend, Trump called Comey "sanctimonious" and accused him of knowing of "lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI." Trump also stated in another tweet that there was "NO COLLUSION" between his campaign and Russia.

Comey zinged the president with his own weekend tweet.

According to its description, Comey's book "shares his never-before-told experiences from some of the highest-stakes situations of his career in the past two decades of American government."

Comey has been involved in some of the highest stakes cases and policies in recent history, including the investigation of the Hillary Clinton email scandal and possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Trump fired Comey in May, triggering the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller, himself a former FBI director, to take over the Russia probe.