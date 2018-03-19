    ×

    Federal Election Commission official invites Mark Zuckerberg and other tech CEOs to testify

    • Commissioner Ellen Weintraub tweeted images of the letters sent to the heads of Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet — with what appears to be an eager encouragement to save the date.
    • Representatives for the tech giants have been pulled in front of congress a handful times of in recent months.
    • The three top executives have yet to appear, sending instead general counsels and other company leaders.
    (L-R) Vice President and General Counsel for Facebook Colin Stretch, General Counsel for Twitter Sean Edgett, and Senior Vice President and General Counsel for Google Kent Walker are sworn in during a hearing before the Senate (Select) Intelligence Committee November 1, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
    Getty Images
    A top official at the Federal Election Commission has invited Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey and Larry Page to testify at a public hearing in June.

    Commissioner Ellen Weintraub Monday tweeted images of the letters sent to the heads of Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet — with an eager encouragement to save the date.

    Representatives for the tech giants have been pulled in front of congress a handful times of in recent months to testify on Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and terrorism online.

    But the three top executives have yet to appear, sending instead general counsels and other company leaders.

    "Given the prominence of [Facebook, Twitter and Google] in the public discourse of this nation, it is important the Federal Election Commission hear from you," Weintraub's letters read.

