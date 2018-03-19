The Dow is set for a triple-digit fall at the open, following the second losing week in three

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a triple-digit loss for the Dow this morning, and sharp losses for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq as well. That follows the second losing week in three for all three stock measures, with the Dow down 0.3 percent for the month of March. However, the S&P and Nasdaq were still solidly positive for the month. (CNBC)



* Cramer's game plan: Navigating 2018's new market challenges (CNBC)



Nasdaq futures were much weaker on a percentage basis this morning with Facebook (FB) shares sharply lower on increasing criticism and calls for new regulation. The latest uproar follows allegations that Cambridge Analytica inappropriately obtained and used Facebook user data. The political consulting firm was paid by the Trump campaign. (CNBC)



* Facebook's lack of leadership could sink the company (CNBC)

Bitcoin prices were little-changed this morning after rallying back late Sunday, capping off a wild weekend that saw the digital currency plunge through $8,000 and even near the $7,000 level. Cryptocurrencies are under pressure after tech companies are said to be considering an advertising ban. (CNBC)

After a busy week of economic numbers, the calendar is far lighter this week with no reports due out today. Investors are focusing on this week's meeting of Fed policymakers Tuesday and Wednesday, with Fed watchers all but certain the central bank will raise interest rates. (CNBC)

A light earnings calendar today sees the latest numbers from Canadian Solar (CSIQ) and Cheetah Mobile (CMCM) this morning, while Oracle (ORCL) will be out with its quarterly earnings after today's closing bell. (CNBC)



* Micron, up 50% this year, could see a huge swing on earnings (CNBC)