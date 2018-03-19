    ×

    Coming soon to 2,000 Walmart stores: Handy's workers to install that TV you bought

    • Walmart is bringing Handy's installation and assembly services to more than 2,000 stores.
    • The service, available in 45 states, will offer Handy's help in putting together televisions and furniture.
    • The two are already partnering in 25 stores in Atlanta.
    Walmart is bringing Handy's installation and assembly services to more than 2,000 of its 5,000 U.S. stores, the companies announced Monday.

    The service, available in 45 states, will offer Handy's help in putting together televisions and furniture. Walmart shoppers can buy the option at checkout and schedule an appointment with Handy from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

    The two already work together in 25 stores in Atlanta.

    The expanded partnership comes as retailers are increasingly looking to offer shoppers services as a means of differentiating from Amazon and making the shopping experience more seamless. In addition to making it easier for customers to assemble furniture and other items, retailers increasingly are offering customers grab-and-go checkout and delivery options.

    "Retail is being pushed to deliver even better customer service, and we are a part of that," said Handy CEO Oisin Hanrahan.

    "We know people think about these services at the point of sale."

    Some of these partnerships have turned into dealmaking, such as Ikea's purchase of TaskRabbit last year. Hanrahan says he has no such plans.

    Handy, founded in 2012 as an app, is a network of 80,000 workers who provide in-home services like cleaning and installation.

    The New York-based company has been broadening beyond its base into partnerships with retailers, looking to take advantage of the reach they afford. Its expanded deal with Walmart comes after a partnership agreement with Wayfair. Hanrahan said he expects more alliances down the road.

    Handy's investors include Fidelity Investments and TPG Growth.

