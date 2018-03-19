[The stream is scheduled to start at 2:40 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is set to deliver remarks on the opioid crisis at New Hampshire's Manchester Community College on Monday.

At the event, Trump is expected to outline a plan to fight the drug epidemic that urges Congress to strengthen laws against drug traffickers.

The yet-to-be-released proposal has already received considerable attention and debate after Andrew Bremberg, director of the White House Domestic Policy Council, told reporters Sunday that the plan "will include stiffer penalties for high-intensity drug traffickers, including the death penalty for some," according to CNN.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Monday said reports that the plan proposes executing drug dealers is a ''complete misrepresentation," the Associated Press reported.