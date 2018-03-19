Teneo: Sanctions on Putin's inner circle could have an impact 9 Hours Ago | 04:10

If you're waiting for Russia to be firmly punished for its alleged nerve agent attack on a former spy in England, don't hold your breath.

Following several years of what some have criticized as the U.K. government's overly-lax policy towards Russia, experts aren't betting on any sweeping measures that would send a ground-shaking message to the Kremlin over its recent behavior.

This is, in part, because of the U.K.'s economic ties to Moscow, as well as divided interests within the European Union (EU), thanks to several countries' heavy reliance on Russian resources.

If the Kremlin is testing how far it can push the U.K. and get away with it, it may end up pleasantly surprised.

"Russia has made clear that it does not see British sanctions as a major threat at this moment," Max Hess, political risk analyst at AKE Group, told CNBC on Monday.

He pointed out that as Prime Minister Theresa May announced last week the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats from the U.K., Russia's state energy giant Gazprom placed €750 million ($923 million) in bonds through the London market.