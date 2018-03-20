Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

FedEx shares rose 3 percent post-market following the release of its earnings report, but then pared its gains. The delivery company reported earnings per share and revenues that beat analyst expectations. It also raised its guidance and trimmed its capital spending budget for this fiscal year.

Shares of MuleSoft gained nearly 5 percent in the extended session. Salesforce.com signed a definitive agreement to acquire the integration software maker for approximately $6.5 billion on Tuesday afternoon. MuleSoft will power the new Salesforce integration cloud,

Contrasting MuleSoft, Salesforce.com stock dropped nearly 3 percent after hours.

Time Warner stock dropped more than 1 percent after the bell. A snowstorm predicted to hit the Northeast Tuesday night through Wednesday night has postponed opening arguments for the Justice Department's case over the company's proposed merger with AT&T to Thursday.

Steelcase stock jumped more than 3 percent after hours. The furniture manufacturer announced fourth quarter earnings and revenue that surpassed Wall Street expectations.

Arena Pharmaceuticals shares lost nearly 1 percent in extended trading. The pharmaceutical company announced its plans for a $7.5 million public offering of common stock.