AirAsia has a 'master plan.' Here's what its CEO says is in it

The formation of the AirAsia Group has allowed for the possibility of a single company owning 100 percent of all the AirAsia airlines operating in Southeast Asia, according to Tony Fernandes, the group's CEO.

Such a move, he said, could boost share prices for investors.

"One of the reasons I think our share prices have always been held back a little bit is that we have a complicated structure," Fernandes told CNBC. "We've done a lot in terms of cleaning it up, but now, with the formation of AirAsia Group, I've really got the currency to talk to leaders to try and create a 100-percent owned ASEAN airline."

ASEAN, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, is comprised of Laos, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Cambodia, Myanmar and Brunei.

Eventually, according to Fernandes, shareholders could "trade their shares up to AirAsia Group."

The CEO, who is also the majority shareholder of English football club Queens Park Rangers, elaborated on his overall "great ASEAN master plan," which includes setting up airlines in Myanmar and Vietnam, and eventually creating the airlines' own digital crypto-asset with an initial coin offering (ICO).

"If you look at the big populations [in ASEAN], Vietnam and Myanmar would be the last two," Fernandes said, adding that establishing the airline in those two nations would mean that AirAsia has covered "all the major populated countries," in the region.