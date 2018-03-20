Artificial intelligence is the latest competition for real estate agents

Instead of hiring a real estate agent, Ron and Marilyn Hougardy essentially recruited a computer to sell their four-bedroom home in Thousand Oaks, California last December.

The couple was motivated by the 2 percent commission they would pay the artificial intelligence-driven service run by REX Real Estate Exchange instead of the typical 5 to 6 percent paid to a human broker who would find buyers for them.

"It was kind of swimming upstream to make this decision, but we decided let's try it out," Ron Hougardy, a project manager, said. The home was listed for $880,000 and sold for $890,500 in January, he said.

The bidders for the Hougardys' home weren't found by an agent adding the home to a multiple listing service, which feeds that information to Zillow, Trulia and Realtor.com.

Instead, computers were crunching over a hundred thousand data points in order to identify thousands of likely buyers and target them with ads on websites and social media.