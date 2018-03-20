Bitcoin bounces back above $8,800 after a 'very positive' G-20 cryptocurrency meeting

Bitcoin prices recovered toward $9,000 after regulators had "productive" discussions on cryptocurrency at a G-20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday.

"The spirit of the discussion was very productive and I agree that everybody left very pleased," Governor of the Central Bank of Argentina Federico Sturzenegger, said during a press conference Tuesday. "It was a very good meeting."

Cryptocurrency discussions happened during a closed door session earlier Tuesday, a spokesperson from the G-20 told CNBC.

Bitcoin prices jumped about $300, to $8,834 after the press conference. Bitcoin was trading near $8,500 ahead of the meeting Tuesday, according to CoinDesk. The digital currency has recovered more than $1,200 from its low over the weekend.

Bitcoin began recovering after an announcement by the Financial Stability Board Sunday. The global watchdog took a cautious tone in a letter to G-20 members Sunday, and said that "crypto-assets do not pose risks to global financial stability at this time."

Other global regulators had reportedly planned to call for more global cooperation ahead of Tuesday's G-20 meeting.

Japanese representatives had reportedly said they would encourage G-20 counterparts to step up anti-money laundering efforts for cryptocurrencies, according to Reuters, which cited a government official with direct knowledge of the matter.

European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said at February roundtable in Brussels that virtual exchanges and wallet providers should be under the "Anti-Money Laundering Directive," adding that the comissission would "continue to monitor these markets together with other stakeholders, at EU and international level, including in the G-20."

The U.S. Treasury Department has been vocal about bitcoin's ability to help finance criminals.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at hearing before the Senate Banking Committee in late January that the department is paying particular attention to cryptocurrencies' potential use by criminals.

"I want to make sure that these are not used by bad guys, that they don't turn into Swiss numbered bank accounts," Mnuchin said, adding that the department wants to "make sure consumers understand the issues surrounding cryptocurrencies."

The former Goldman Sachs executive told CNBC in Davos that "in the U.S., our regulations [state that] if you're a bitcoin wallet, you're subject to the same regulations as a bank."

Some in the bitcoin community want to police from within.

Early bitcoin bulls Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss submitted a proposal earlier in March to create a self-regulating body known as the Virtual Commodity Association. The non-profit is meant to police digital currency markets, prevent fraud, and develop industry standards, according to the press release.

Bitcoin's one-month performance

Source: CoinDesk

Bitcoin prices have fallen more than 25 percent in the past month, according to CoinDesk. The digital currency was trading above $11,000 in February, and dropped nearly 10 percent following the Securities and Exchange commission announcement that crypto exchanges must register with agency earlier in March.