How Cornwall is preparing for life outside of the EU

After Brexit, the spigot of European Union (EU) funding could start to run dry for Cornwall.

The county in the far southwest corner of England has received more than 1 billion euros in EU funding since 2000, to boost the local economy. Now, faced with uncertainty over Brexit, some Cornwall-based businesses are making preparations for life without the EU.

"Cornwall in the past has had quite a lot of funding from the EU," said Rob Sanders, who founded Glas, an agri-tech startup in Cornwall. "I suppose we're transitioning to where perhaps businesses like ourselves will be able to help generate the economy and keep it running nicely."

Sanders and Colin Phillipson designed Glas to help farmers track key metrics including food supply and animal health. They said Glas will benefit local farmers who are worried about losing subsidies from the EU.

"It's being set up in light of uncertainty from Brexit because people want a way to really monitor how they're doing on the farm business and be able to improve their efficiency and ultimately their profitability," Sanders said.

Glas was created at a partly EU-funded tech incubator called Launchpad, which is located at Falmouth University in Cornwall. Michael Dickinson, commercialization and investment manager at Launchpad, said money from the European Regional Development Fund helped get the program off the ground.