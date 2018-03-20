    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer's lightning round: With so many great bank stocks, stay away from Wells Fargo

    • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

    Wells Fargo & Co.: "I think it does nothing. There's so many great banks. Why would you even think about that one?"

    Cara Therapeutics: "You know, I believed in it. Obviously the shorts are all over the thing. They don't think it's real. Let's have them back on."

    Take-Two Interactive Software: "OK, [CEO] Strauss Zelnick's put together an amazing company. All those stocks have been under pressure repeatedly from a lot of different ways. I stand by my recommendation, Take-Two."

    Cronos Group Inc.: "I like Constellation [Brands] because you've got some marijuana [company exposure] in there because they bought a stake in one. Let's stick with Constellation. They do report next week. I saw an upgrade today by Societe Generale. I liked it."

    AK Steel Holding Corp.: "[It's going down] because the company isn't that good, frankly. Doesn't matter if the dogs won't eat it."

    TrueCar Inc.: "Why not buy Amazon? Why do we need TrueCar? Honestly. Just go buy some Amazon."

    Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Constellation Brands.

