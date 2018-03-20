Those hoping for a stronger dollar on a Fed hike could be very disappointed

Has anyone told Samsung its calculator is defunct? Surely it's our civic duty to help them out on this one? Wait, is it Brexit-related? I mean surely it's not the old "Treasure Island" phenomena where the car industry used to inflate U.K. prices just because, well, just because they could.



Maybe it could use the Apple currency calculator while it sorts its own one out? At least Apple's U.K. price for the iPhone X is a mere £999 as opposed to $999 in the U.S. OK, still not quite what my $1.39 cross rate tells me it should be, but better than its South Korean rivals' skewed pricing.



Anyway, back to this week's main event with the Federal Reserve. With the U.S. economy in the strange position of receiving such a large presidential fiscal stimulus at a time of robust growth, what does this mean for the dangers of over-tightening by the central bank?



President Donald Trump and trade wars aside, all is well in the U.S. right now, no? All great except the record debt, near-record low household savings and flat retail sales over past few months, as London-based wealth manager RMG Investment points out. What could possibly go wrong?

Editor's note: A spokesperson for Samsung said the company evaluates multiple factors when determining the availability and price of new products in a given market.

