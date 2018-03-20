European equities seen higher ahead of Fed meeting

European markets are set to open higher Tuesday as investors focus on earnings ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting.

The FTSE 100 is seen higher by 24 points at 7,068; the DAX is set to start higher by 32 points at 12,241 and the CAC 40 in France is expected to open up by 8 points at 5,225, according to IG calls.

In Asia, markets were trading lower impacted by a sell-off for Facebook shares after reports that the tech company allowed improper use of its data. Investors also opted for a cautious approach ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting that starts Tuesday. The central bank is expected to announce a rate hike, which could have repercussions in the bond and equity markets.

Meanwhile, in Europe, investors will continue to monitor earnings and data. Publicis is holding its investor day, Ocado and Bellway will report their latest figures. There will be inflation numbers out in the U.K. at 9:30 a.m. London time and consumer confidence numbers out in the euro zone at 3 p.m. London time.