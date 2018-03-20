Zuckerberg and Sandberg will reportedly stay quiet on Cambridge Analytica until after audit

Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg are planning to stay quiet on Cambridge Analytica until after Facebook's internal review of the scandal that has rocked the social media giant, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Tech insiders, lawmakers and even Facebook employees have called for input from Facebook's highest executives. But it appears unlikely the CEO and COO will address concerns in the near term.

Facebook said Monday it was hiring a digital forensic firm to conduct an audit of Cambridge Analytica, the conservative research firm accused of improperly gaining access to the data of 50 million Facebook users.

Tuesday morning, Facebook's audit had already hit a roadblock as U.K. investigators launched their own investigation and instructed Facebook to back down. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is also reportedly investigating whether the use of data by 50 million Facebook users violated a consent decree the company signed in 2011.

Read the full Bloomberg report.