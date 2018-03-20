Six months since Maria hit, frustrating progress on restoring Puerto Rico's power

Six months after Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico, approximately 121,000 residents remain without power.

Progress has been slow and frustrating for those who live in Maria's path. Throughout the island, the nearly category five hurricane caused widespread destruction, flooding and mudslides that destroyed crops, wiped out telecommunications systems and decimated the island's antiquated power grid.

On some fronts there has been improvement. Power has been restored to nearly 92 percent of customers, and about 95 percent of cell sites are back in service, according to the most recent Department of Energy and FCC reports.

However, some areas are just now seeing signs of hope.

Aida Alicea, 71, lives in the southeastern coastal resort town of Humacao, Puerto Rico, after moving there from New York 17 years ago to be closer to her parents. Alicea's brother, 70, and sister, 69, also live in the same neighborhood.

Alicea and her siblings have been trying to take care of their father, who is 95 and has Alzheimer's, and their mother, 92, who has health issues. Over the last six months, the family has battled sporadic water service, a pinkeye outbreak that required an hour drive to see a doctor, and issues with filling daily medications. They've had no electricity since the hurricane.

They rotate a set of power generators every two hours to provide power to their parents' home. About a month ago, Alicea's generator had a massive malfunction that burned out all of the electrical outlets in use at the time. Repairs took four days and now the generator is only being run twice a day.

"We have tried to stay positive but it's been very, very difficult to stay positive," Alicea told CNBC. "Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought I would live without power for six months. It has taken a toll psychologically on the people here," she said.

On Thursday, seven Kentucky Power trucks rolled into Alicea's town. They were the first electric repair vehicles she's seen in her area since Hurricane Maria hit. "It's really changed the morale for all of us," Alicea said.